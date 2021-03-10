QRCS delivers food aid to pandemic-affected families in Pakistan

March 10th, 2021 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is implementing a COVID-19 response project in Pakistan, by supporting the vulnerable communities worst affected by the pandemic.

The project is aimed at meeting the basic food needs of families in four provinces. in consultation with district administrations, Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) selected the beneficiaries and procured the food supplies through a public tender, as per the relevant applicable regulations.

Currently, the field personnel are distributing 800 food parcels, 25 kg each, with $20,000 funding from QRCS. These distributions cover 800 families, or 4,800 persons, in the provinces of Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and TDs, with special focus on daily wagers, widows, people with disabilities (PWDs), and people who lost their livelihoods due to Covid-19.

Pakistan is quite vulnerable to climatic and human-induced disasters. The country is among the top-10 most vulnerable countries of the world that are exposed to natural disasters, according to the Global Risks Report 2020. Besides, the COVID-19 pandemic badly affected the majority of the population, particularly those with low income. The ongoing pandemic situation further triggered the risk of poverty and unemployment.

QRCS is a long-term, reliable, and dedicated partner to PRCS. It has consistently been engaged in humanitarian services with PRCS through different response activities to assist the most vulnerable.

This project is part of QRCS’s initiative to back the fellow National Societies in 22 countries across six continents, aimed at protecting 320,000 persons against the virus, with a total budget of QR 2,236,827.

These countries are: Palestine, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Tajikistan, Mongolia, Laos, Vanuatu, Ethiopia, Chad, Senegal, Mauritania, Ivory Coast, Mali, Sierra Leone, Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro, Venezuela, El Salvador, Peru, and Panama.

The list of activities conducted by QRCS in support of those countries includes provision of equipment and supplies for health facilities, provision of medicines and medical supplies, protection for medical professionals and volunteers, provision of food and shelter for families worst affected by loss of income, and provision of protective supplies (masks, gloves, sanitizers, etc.).