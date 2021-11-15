Qatar Fund for Development sends a second shipment of urgent medical shipments to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

A second shipment of medical aid sent by Qatar Fund for Development, has arrived in the sisterly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, to support the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The aid includes 3.4 tons of medical aid.

The shipments were received at Karachi Airport by His Excellency Mr. Mishaal bin Muhammad Ali Al Ansari, Consul General of the State of Qatar in Karachi, and Mr. Muhammad Salem Al Khawar, Third Secretary at the Consulate General of the State of Qatar in Karachi. The occasion was attended from the Pakistani side by Mr. Alim Allah, Deputy Director of the Department Protocol at the office of the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Karachi.

As these shipments are considered a continuation of a previous shipment sent by QFFD, which consisted of 50 oxygen devices and medicines to address the Corona pandemic.

On this occasion, His Excellency Mr. Khalifa Al-Kuwari, Director-General of Qatar Fund for Development, stressed the importance of this assistance to complement the great efforts made by the State of Qatar to combat the repercussions of the outbreak of the Corona pandemic, which had a significant impact on the world and created many difficulties at all levels.

HE added that based on the joint international responsibility, the State of Qatar stands at the forefront to contribute to the process of confronting this pandemic and addressing it, stressing the effective role played by the State of Qatar under its wise leadership with the assistance of brotherly and friendly countries and its effective contribution to help the affected countries to stand again from The effects of the Corona pandemic and the reduction and prevention of its spread.

On this occasion, His Excellency the Ambassador of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, affirmed that out of its humanitarian duty and in view of the distinguished relations between the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the State of Qatar was keen from the beginning to provide assistance to the Pakistani government in order to support its efforts to combat the Corona virus. (Covid-19) and to protect the brotherly Pakistani people from this pandemic.

His Excellency added that it is not the first time that the State of Qatar has provided aid to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, as the State of Qatar, government and people, have stood by the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes, stressing that the State of Qatar will spare no effort in sending aid Continuously for friendly and brotherly countries all over the world until this epidemic is cleared.

His Excellency highlighted the role played by the State of Qatar in assisting brotherly and friendly countries since the beginning of the pandemic, to confront the repercussions of the epidemic and mitigate the outbreak of the disease, stressing the solidarity and permanent cooperation between the two brotherly countries, and the strengthening and strengthening of the deep and distinguished relations and the close ties between them.

It is worth noting that this urgent assistance provided by the State of Qatar to brotherly and friendly countries comes within the framework of the efforts made to combat the spread of this epidemic, which represents a common threat facing the whole world.