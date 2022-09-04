Qatar Charity, QFFD continue delivering relief aid to flood-hit people in Pakistan

Funded by Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD), Qatar Charity (QC) has distributed food packages to 7000 persons belonging to the most affected communities in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

The aid was delivered aid to 3500 beneficiaries in Chārsadda and Nowshera, both districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, while another 3500 beneficiaries have received the assistance in Loralai District of Balochistan province.

The aid is part of Qatar Charity’s relief interventions for Pakistan’s flood victims. The food packages were delivered by Qatar Charity’s field teams to the those affected by the floods in Pakistan where many homes were destroyed by the ravaging flood that hit severely many provinces of the country.

The dry food packages contain flour, vegetable oil, dates, rice, sugar, tea, salt, and other necessary food items.

“The devastating flood demolished my house and killed my cow,” said Mr. Wasif Ullah, a beneficiary of Qatar Charity’s food aid, adding “I had nothing to eat.” He noted that this is not the situation of his family only, but all the people in the district are in the same condition, with no food, no shelter, and no health facilities.

“Due to this flood, I lost my mud house and livestock, which was the only source of income for me,” said Ms. Rozeena Jan, another beneficiary.

It is worth mentioning that the monsoon season continues to affect several provinces of Pakistan, causing floods, landslides, and severe weather-related incidents. Some 110 districts of Pakistan have badly been affected, 1,023 humans lost their lives, and 1527 persons are injured. More than 1 million houses washed out and 800,000 livestock have died.

In Kybar PakhtunKhaw province, Charsadda and Nowshara are the most flood affected districts. Some 235 people lost their lives in the province whereas 326,897 houses are demolished and severely damaged.