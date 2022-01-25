Qatar Charity launch WASH project for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

Qatar Charity (QC), in partnership with UNICEF, has recently commenced the implementation of an emergency water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) project in the Afghan camps of Pakistan’s Baluchistan province.

The QR 3.69-million project, which is funded by UNICEF and will be implemented during 8 months, is expected to benefit 178,500 Afghan refugees and other people from the host communities of Pakistan.

The emergency WASH project will be implemented in the Afghan refugees’ camps located in six districts of Baluchistan.

It aims to provide WASH services to the expected beneficiaries, including women and children. The WASH services will include providing safe drinking water, sanitation system, and hygiene awareness, in addition to providing WASH facilities in government health facilities and schools.

This project will enable the target groups to enjoy their rights to better health by improving sanitation and hygiene services, and contributing to protecting them from water-borne diseases.

Besides, Qatar Charity (QC), in partnership with UNICEF, is continuing the implementation of a 22-month project Improved health, nutrition and well-being of poor and vulnerable people in the Jhang district of Punjab and Quetta and Naseerabad districts of Balochistan.

The project is expected to benefit nearly one million people in the three districts where Qatar Charity has formed village committees, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) clubs, school committees, held training sessions, and displayed awareness materials in public places.

In 2020, Qatar Charity distributed 3,400 hygiene items and dry food packages to Afghan refugees residing in the camps as part of the COVID-19 response.