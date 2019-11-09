09 Nov 2019

Qatar Charity extends relief assistance to flood victims in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Qatar Charity (QC), with the support from benefactors in Qatar, has provided relief assistance to the flood victims in Balochistan, a province of Pakistan, in coordination with the Provincial Disaster Management and Government of Baluchistan.

The assistance included food items and winterized tents along with plastic mates, which were distributed to 365 people, including 200 beneficiaries from Kalat district and 165 beneficiaries from Noshki district.

While implementing the relief project, Qatar Charity has given priority to the most vulnerable people affected by floods and droughts, including poor families, women, people with special needs, the elderly, children and orphans.

Receiving the existence, the beneficiaries extended thanks and gratitude to benefactors in Qatar, as well as Qatar Charity for supporting them at a time, when they lost their crops and livestock and their homes were damaged by floods and droughts.

Kalat and Noshki, both are districts in Balochistan province, are very remote and poorly accessible, making it difficult for charitable organizations to reach there to address the needs of the poor.

Fort their parts, the district administration and provincial government of Balochistan highly welcomed and appreciated the assistance provided by Qatar Charity for the needy in the province.

Also, the provincial government requested for more humanitarian interventions in Balochistan. Qatar Charity is planning to open a field office in Balochistan, because there is a great need for basic services in many fields like education, health, water and sanitation and income improvement.

Balochistan suffers from chronic natural disasters. Most recently, it was severely hit by droughts and floods during 2018-19, especially the districts of Kalat and Nushki faced the worst conditions in state.

The agriculture, livestock and all services such as health, education and water have witnessed a dramatic deterioration in addition to the damage to the road network and infrastructure, increasing the rates of poverty and unemployment.

It is worth mentioning that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a government institution in Pakistan, has honored Qatar Charity in recognition of its humanitarian and development efforts in the country. Qatar Charity was awarded a certificate of excellence and shield of honor by NDMA during a ceremony.

