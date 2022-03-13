Qatar Charity distributes winter essentials in Pakistan

Qatar Charity (QC) has distributed nearly 930 winterization kits to those affected by snows in Pakistan’s provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, benefiting 6510 people from underprivileged families.

The winterization aid, which was distributed in Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pishin and Noushki districts of Balochistan, comes as part of Qatar Charity’s ‘Warmth and Peace’ drive.

The winterization kits are comprised of non-food items like quilts, pillows, bed mattresses, plastic floor mates, warm shawls, and waterproof sheets (tarpaulins), in addition to food items like wheat flour, rice, sugar, dates, tea, and salt.

Qatar Charity distributed 210 winterization kits in the Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while 720 kits were distributed in the Pishin and Noushki districts of Balochistan.

Mr. Said Muhammad, Subdivision in charge of Khyber, thanked the people of Qatar and Qatar Charity for providing aid in the remote area, assuring full support for Qatar Charity’s future interventions. He also indicated that people in the area are very vulnerable and need support, especially in winter.

Mr. Naeem Jan Gechki, Deputy Commissioner of Noushki district of Balochistan, requested more interventions in the district, noting that the district administration will cooperate with Qatar Charity to facilitate its relief and humanitarian work.

Beneficiaries expressed their delight in receiving the winter aid from Qatar Charity. Mr.

Najeebullah Khan, a person with special needs, thanked the people of Qatar and Qatar Charity for distributing winter aid to his family and his neighbors, especially in this hard time of winter when they are very affected by snow.

It is worth mentioning that Qatar Charity distributed 1,392 winterization kits to 9,744 persons from underprivileged families, including families of orphans, in December 2021.