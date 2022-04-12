Qatar Charity distributes food baskets to Afghan refugees

To help Afghan refugees to provide them with adequate food, Qatar Charity continues to distribute thousands of food baskets to Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

In Peshawar region, 12,600 Afghan refugees benefited from the assistance provided by Qatar Charity, and it was very welcomed by the refugees who expressed their need for these food baskets, especially most of the refugees do not have a stable source of livelihood and cannot afford food expenses.

For his part, the Chairman of the Afghan Committee in the Khyber region, Mr. Muhammad Abbas, expressed his appreciation and thanks for the efforts of Qatar Charity in favor of Afghan refugees in Pakistan during the holy month, especially as Afghan refugees live in difficult economic conditions.

Ms. Shabiba Bibi, an Afghan refugee in Peshawar camp, lives with her five children, said that her children are very young and she is the only breadwinner for them as she works as a domestic worker, but her income is not enough to meet their basic needs, adding that during Ramadan she cannot find work.

Shabiya expressed her gratitude to Qatar Charity for providing her with food aid and added:

"My kids are happy now; you put a smile on their faces again."

She also thanked the donors in Qatar and said I am praying for them during this holy month for their generous donations.

Zabihullah, an Afghan refugee from Peshawar camp who works as a driver, said Afghan refugees are suffering from economic problems and we cannot find good job opportunities and therefore we cannot support our families properly and often we only have one meal a day.