Qatar Charity distributes food aid to drought-affected people in Pakistan

Because of the drought in the Sinjar region in Pakistan, Qatar Charity has distributed hundreds of food baskets to needy and affected families in this region.

Each basket contains basic food items, and the distribution process took place at several points in the region, in addition to delivering aid to the homes of the affected people.

This project aims to support and relieve families affected by famine due to drought, especially helping women whose families are declared, the elderly, and people with special needs. The number of beneficiaries reached 210 families as a first payment.

The local community welcomed this aid, the area’s social welfare official, Mr. Wajid Ali Maimon, expressed his appreciation for the interventions of Qatar Charity, and said, “Due to the impact of the Sinjar region by drought, livestock and agriculture have been affected here, and our life is very difficult.

For his part, Deputy District Commissioner, Mr. Saber Hussein Maher, participated in the distributions and said, "I feel proud to be here with you to support Qatar Charity in this noble step, and I express my special gratitude to the brotherly people of Qatar for the donations made, which mean a lot to these people who live in difficult circumstances."

The happiness of the beneficiaries

The beneficiaries also expressed their thanks and gratitude for the assistance provided. Mrs. Fatima Bibi is a widow who supports four daughters. She works in sewing, but her work does not provide for her family’s livelihood due to the low wages she receives.

Fatima says, “I cannot feed my daughters. I work day and night, but I do not earn enough money to support their livelihood and what I received.” Today's aid from Qatar Charity means a lot to me and makes me very happy." As for Abdul Rashid, a 10-year-old child who was previously provided by Qatar Charity with a wheelchair that helped him move around and go to school, he says that his family benefited from food aid. He said, “Because of the drought, we do not have food or drink, and in the best case we get one meal.” in a day".

"Now that I have received the food basket from Qatar Charity, I am very happy that I will be able to eat twice a day," he added.

Qatar Charity has been working in the Sinjar region, which is one of the poor areas of Sindh, since last year, and has implemented relief programs and a number of water and sanitation projects.