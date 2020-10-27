Qatar Charity distributes aid to combat Corona to Afghan refugees in Pakistan

Qatar Charity, in cooperation with the UNHCR, distributed 3,400 parcels of relief and health supplies in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region in Pakistan, from which 15,000 Afghan refugees benefited from refugee camps in Pakistan.

The aid delivered in the presence of Mr. Abbas Khan Commissioner for Afghan Refugees in the region, and the Director of Qatar Charity office in Pakistan, Mr.

Amin Abdul Rahman.

5,400 people benefited from food aid and personal hygiene items in Khorasan camp in Peshawar province, while about 10,000 people benefited in Baraki camp in Swabi Province.

The parcels included basic food items and personal hygiene items.

Mr. Abbas Khan, Commissioner of Afghan Refugees in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, praised the services provided by Qatar Charity to Afghan refugees and said that Qatar Charity intervention was effective in the context of the response to COVID-19.

There are 1.4 million Afghan refugees registered in the Afghan refugee camps in Pakistan.

The number of camps currently in Pakistan for Afghan refugees is 54 camps, of which 43 are in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region and contain nearly one million people.

Qatar Charity has provided support to government health institutions in Pakistan by distributing 4000 parcels of hygiene and prevention supplies and materials in quarantine centers and rural health centers in all Pakistani regions in cooperation with local authorities.