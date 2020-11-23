Qatar Charity delivers aid to flood-hit people in Pakistan

Qatar Charity (QC), with the support of people in Qatar, distributed relief aid to those affected by the floods in the Dadu district, Sindh, Pakistan, in close coordination with the district authority, benefiting 1,370 vulnerable families.

The aid included 170 tents to provide shelter to those who have lost their homes, in addition to distributing 1200 family size hygiene kits to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

During the implementation of the relief project, Qatar Charity focused on the most affected segments of society, such as the most vulnerable families, orphans, people with special needs, female-headed households, and the poorest families.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the donors in Qatar for extending support at the time of adversity and emergency when they have lost their homes, livestock, and corps due to the devastating floods.

The aid from Qatar Charity comes as part of its continued humanitarian role and relief and development initiatives in many countries of the world.

Heavy rainfall, which started in Sindh and Baluchistan in August 2020 with intermissions, created a floods situation in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu. However, Taluka Johi of District Dadu, District Badin, and District Mirpur Khas & District Umer Kot were greatly affected by the flash floods.

Qatar Charity has previously provided relief aid to the vulnerable hit by various crises and disasters. It delivered assistance to the earthquake-hit people in Jammu and Kashmir last July, benefiting 245,000 people, at a total cost of 1.8 million riyals.

Qatar Charity distributed 200 winterized kits, two ambulances, medical equipment and medicines for the Health Department in Mirpur, in addition to 80 small and medium-sized income-generating projects. Besides, it has implemented relief food projects in Neelum, benefiting hundreds of families.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a government institution in Pakistan, honored Qatar Charity in recognition of its humanitarian and development efforts in the country.