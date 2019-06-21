‘Punjab govt to ensure infallible flood fighting arrangements’

LAHORE: Minster for Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Local Government Raja Basharat has directed all line departments and district administrations of Punjab to remain alert to fight the anticipated floods and rains during monsoon season across the province.

He was presiding over a meeting held at 8-Club Road to review the flood fighting arrangements in Punjab on Thursday. The meeting was also attended among others by the provincial minister Khalid Mehmood, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rahseed, Dr. Murad Rass, Tamoor Amed Khan, Asif Nakai, Mohsin Lagari, Raja Yasir Hamyun, Hashim Dogar, Ch. Sami-Ullah, Numan Langrial, Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokar, I.G Punjab and Secretaries of all relevant departments.

The Divisional commissioners other then Lahore attended and briefed the meeting through video conferencing. The departments of Irrigation, Revenue, Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Agriculture, Home, Education, and Health presented their flood fighting plains in the meeting. The PDMA informed that due to excessive snow falling on mountains and expected heavy rains, chances of the flood could not be neglected during monsoon season.

Raja Basharat said that the Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has desired to ensure fool proof arrangements to protect life and properties of the citizen during flood or rains.

He said “all departments should finalize their flood fighting plans immediately, remove the short comings found in their plans and share then with the other departments by keeping close and continues liaison with each other.

The departments are required to pay special attention to the identified areas particularity local bodies are directed to keep close eye on the dangerous torrent streams existing in the district of Sailkot, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, D.G Khan, Rajanpur, and other arid areas”.

Raja Basharat warned the provincial, district and tehsil offices to remain alert throughout the monsoon season as no negligence would be permitted.