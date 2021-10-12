Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Newsletter 2021 Jan-Sep - Towards Disaster Resilient Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Introduction

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was established in 2009 after promulgation of National Disaster Management Ordinance (NDMO) of 23rd December 2006 and National Disaster Management Act 2010, These legislations provide for establishment of National Disaster Management Authority, Provincial Disaster Management Authorities and District Disaster Management Authorities at the National, Provincial and District levels respectively to deal with the whole spectrum of disaster risk management including prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response, recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction. PDMA Keeps coordination and close liaison with all stakeholders including but not limited to Federal Government, Provincial Government Departments, District Government, and humanitarian partners.

The prime objective of disaster preparedness initiatives and programs is to achieve a satisfactory level of readiness to respond to any emergency situation through programs that strengthen the technical and managerial capacity of government to deal with disasters.

Mission:

PDMA KP vision is to achieve disaster resilient Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In order to minimize disaster risks within the province, PDMA formulates comprehensive DRM strategies, contingency plans and SOPs and ensure their effective and efficient implementation as envisages in its mission.

Approach:

Over the period PDMA, KP has moved from conventional reactive approach towards proactive approach to minimize the disaster risks of the impending natural hazards. It has developed the Road Map for DRM 2014-19 which is the key document identifying thematic areas of interventions for disasters risk management. PDMA regularly prepares Monsoon Contingency Plan for tackling Monsoon related hazards. While for the last winter season 2020-21 first ever winter contingency plan was developed. The contingency plans identify vulnerabilities, define roles and responsibilities of stakeholders and cover resource mapping.