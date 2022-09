Excerpt

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Lower-Chitral

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

During heavy rain/ flash flood from 14th to 21st August 2022, after post damages assessment carried out by revenue staff, 15 male got injured, 606 cattle perished, 58 partially houses, 65 schools (5 fully & 60 partially), 39 DWSS, 91 irrigation channels, 33 bridges, 22 MHPs were reportedly damaged.

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Chitral Lower

[...]