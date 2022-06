Excerpt

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Peshawar

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

As per the initial report, today on 09­06­2022 due to strong gusty winds the following incidents are reported:

The house of Mr. Shah Sawar got damaged. Resultantly, 02 persons namely Mr. Rafi Ullah and Mr. Sufyan s/o Ghaffar got injured. The boundary wall of the house of Mr. Ibrar ullah r/o Saddar collapsed.

RESPONSE

SOURCE

DDMO Office Peshawar