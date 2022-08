excerpt

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Bajaur

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 08-08-2022, due to heavy rain, a flood occurred at Kota Shah Arang, Bajaur. Resultantly a female namely Mst. Noor Hataj Bibi (42 years) w/o Bacha Mir flooded away by flood water.

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Bajaur