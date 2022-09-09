Pakistan

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (8 September 2022, Evening)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Dera Ismail Khan

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

During recent heavy rains/ flash flood from 17-08-22 to 27-08-2022, the following incidents are reported:

  1. In Tehsil & District DIKhan, 01 child got injured and 2004 houses are fully damaged.

  2. In Tehsil Paharpur, 01 child was injured.

  3. In Tehsil Daraban, 30 houses were partially damaged.

  4. In Tehsil Kulachi, 3 children got injured, 245 cattle perished and 3085 acres of land was inundated.

SOURCE

Reporting Officer DI Khan Division

