Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (8 September 2022, Evening)

Excerpt

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Dera Ismail Khan

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

During recent heavy rains/ flash flood from 17-08-22 to 27-08-2022, the following incidents are reported:

In Tehsil & District DIKhan, 01 child got injured and 2004 houses are fully damaged. In Tehsil Paharpur, 01 child was injured. In Tehsil Daraban, 30 houses were partially damaged. In Tehsil Kulachi, 3 children got injured, 245 cattle perished and 3085 acres of land was inundated.

SOURCE

Reporting Officer DI Khan Division