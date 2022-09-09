Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (8 September 2022, Evening)

Excerpt
INCIDENTS DETAIL
DISTRICT
Dera Ismail Khan
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
During recent heavy rains/ flash flood from 17-08-22 to 27-08-2022, the following incidents are reported:
In Tehsil & District DIKhan, 01 child got injured and 2004 houses are fully damaged.
In Tehsil Paharpur, 01 child was injured.
In Tehsil Daraban, 30 houses were partially damaged.
In Tehsil Kulachi, 3 children got injured, 245 cattle perished and 3085 acres of land was inundated.
SOURCE
Reporting Officer DI Khan Division