Excerpt

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Dera Ismail Khan

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

Due to heavy rainfall/flood that started and continued from 17-08-2022 to 27-08-2022 the following damages were reported

Tehsil Kulachi

Death: 01

land inundate: 1961 (Acre)

Tehsil Daraban

Fully Houses: 23

Partially Houses: 51

RESPONSE

District Administration DIKhan/ Rescue 1122 supplied Cooked/ Non Cooked Foods

Supplied NFIs for victims of flash flood

SOURCE

Reporting Officer DI Khan Division