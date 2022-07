(Excerpt)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Abbottabad

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

Due to recent rainfall (1st July to 6th July 2022), the following damages have been reported in Moza Tarnawai:

Aurangzeb (House Damage). Dost Muhammad (House Damage). M. Afzal (House Damage). Taj Muhammad (House Damage). Raj Muhammad (House Damage). Kawaj Muhammad (House Damage).

RESPONSE

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Abbottabad