Excerpt

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Dera Ismail Khan

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

Due to heavy rainfall/flood started and continued from 17-08-2022 to 27-08-2022 the following damages were reported

Tehsil Parova

Died: 02

land inundate: 2010 (Acrs)

Tehsil Daraban

Fully Houses: 30

Partially Houses: 30.

SOURCE

Assistant Commissioner/DDMO Office DI.Khan