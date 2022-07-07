Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (6 July 2022, Morning)

(Excerpt)

DISTRICT

Mansehra

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 05-07-2022 slides/ boulders/ mudflow occurred due to heavy rain at Dumdama Naran, Soach, Chakar Bela and Jalkhad on Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road. As a result of which, road has been blocked and about 150-200 vehicles having families were stuck up in the area.

RESPONSE

The District Administration in coordination with NHA & KDA mobilized the machinery on these points. The roads were opened from Dumdama Naran, Soach and Chakar Bela for traffic. However, on Jalkhad site, the road has not been cleared/ opened so far due to occurrence of continuous slides. The concerned contractor has arranged 3 Excavators and deployed on the spot to remove the debris at Jalkhad. The machinery od KDA has also been moved for Jalkhad for the removal of slides. Reportedly the road will be cleared today up to 05:00pm.

District Administration Mansehra has arranged accommodation and food facilities for approximately 2000 tourists at various hotels on nominal rates. Besides hotels, containers, shelters and tents have also been arranged free of cost. The concerned Revenue Field Staff and police personnel are also available on the spot to facilitate the tourists. Similarly, Relief Items i.e. (Non Food) have also been arranged by Assistant Commissioner Balakot out of available stock to meet requirements. The Rescue 1122 team is also available on the spot to cope with the situation on need basis and the situation is normal.

SOURCE

Additional Deputy Commissioner (R&HR) Office Mansehra