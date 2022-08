excerpt

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Abbottabad

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 06.08.2022 due to heavy rain, the house of Muhammad Maroof s/o Safdar Ali and Taj Bibi w/o Ismail Ali r/o & tehsil Lower Tanawal Khuthiala collapsed. However, No human losses have been reported.

SOURCE

Assistant Commissioner/DDMO Abbottabad