Excerpt

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Dera Ismail Khan

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

The following damages are reported in tehsil Kulachi and D.I.Khan due to heavy rainfall/flood started from 17-8-22 up to 27-8-22.

Fully Houses damaged=122, and Partially damaged Houses= 200. cattles perished= 49, and 4901 land inundate.

SOURCE

Reporting Officer D.I. Khan Division