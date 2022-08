INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Mohmand

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

During Heavy rain/flood from 27th to 31st July, 2022, after the conduction of damages assessment the following more damages were reported:

Fully House Damages: 02

Partially House Damages: 240

Masjid: 01

Cattle Perished: 23

Crops Damages: 1105 Kanal (Maize & Vegetables)

RESPONSE

SOURCE

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Office Mohmand