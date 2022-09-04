Pakistan

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (3 September 2022, Evening)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Dera Ismail Khan

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

The following damages are reported in different tehsil due to heavy rainfall/flood started from 17-8-22 up to 27-8-22.

  1. Due to a heavy rainfall/ flood in tehsil Parova 2 females died, 2 females were injured, 1000 no of houses fully damaged, 1000 no of houses partially damaged and 8 cattles perished reported.

  2. A heavy rainfall/ flood in tehsil Daraban 1720 no of houses fully damaged reported.

  3. A heavy rainfall/ flood in tehsil Kulachi 2495 land inundate.

SOURCE

Reporting Officer D.I.Khan Division

