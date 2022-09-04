Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (3 September 2022, Evening)

Excerpt
INCIDENTS DETAIL
DISTRICT
Dera Ismail Khan
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
The following damages are reported in different tehsil due to heavy rainfall/flood started from 17-8-22 up to 27-8-22.
-
Due to a heavy rainfall/ flood in tehsil Parova 2 females died, 2 females were injured, 1000 no of houses fully damaged, 1000 no of houses partially damaged and 8 cattles perished reported.
-
A heavy rainfall/ flood in tehsil Daraban 1720 no of houses fully damaged reported.
-
A heavy rainfall/ flood in tehsil Kulachi 2495 land inundate.
SOURCE
Reporting Officer D.I.Khan Division