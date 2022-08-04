Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (3 August 2022, Evening)

(Excerpt)
INCIDENTS DETAIL
DISTRICT
Dera Ismail Khan
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
Due to recent heavy rains from 30th july to 1st Aug, 2022 the following damages were reported:
-
In Paroa, Mouza kaheeri, village Nurpur palyar 11 fully houses got damaged due to continuous soil erosion at bank of river indus.
-
In Daraban kalan 5 houses got partially damaged
-
In Darazinda 02 partially, 01 fully houses got damaged and 12 Acres of Agricultural Land in Almar Kalan Village has been inundated.
RESPONSE
SOURCE
DDMO Office DI Khan