Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (28 September 2022, Morning)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT:

Kurram

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 26092022, In Night a double story house owned by Muhammad Nasir s/o Sarwan caste Mosoozai Dilmirzal resident of village Takhtak central Kurram collapsed due to cracks, created due to recent heavy Monsoon rains, as a result of which the following casualties took place.

Dead

Bagh bibi w/o Tahir age (30 years) Sadiqa d/o Karim age (09 years) Muhammad s/o Tahir age (06 years) Awais s/o Tahir age (03 years) Yasir s/o Tahir age (08 month)

Injured

Zakir s/o Karim age (10 years) Najeeb s/o Idrees age (12 years) Sabia d/o Hakim age (11 years) Haleem s/o Tahir age (06 years) Shahida d/o Karim age (06 years) Siraja d/o Muhammad Nazir age (11 year) Nasir s/o Karim age (05 year) Minhaza w/o Karim age (33 years) Maria d/o Karim age (08 years) Abid s/o Idress age (13 years) Adil s/o Idress age (16 years).

The injured were shifted to the THQ hospital Sadda Kurrum.

SOURCE

Assistant Commissioner central Kurram sadda.