Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (28 July 2022, Morning)

(Excerpt)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Hangu

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

During heavy rain from 06-07-2022 to 27-07-2022, the following damages were reported:

Anwar Gul s/o Shamsa Din, Hangu (01 room). Saif Ur Rehman s/o Islam Din r/o Sra Zmaka Naryab (Boundary wall). Idrees Khan s/o Qabal Khan r/o Naryab Naryab (Boundary wall). Nizam Udin s/o Gulzar r/o Moh: Hamzani Thall (01 room, 02 cattle perished). Muhammad Saeed s/o Noor Saeed Khan r/o Poongi Banda (01 room). Rehmat Ullah s/o Asmat Ullah r/o Poongi Banda (01 room). Waqif Rehman s/o Gohar Khan r/o Torawari (01 room). Saeed Aziz s/o Ali Akbar r/o Kahi (Boundary wall). Gul Sharif s/o Muhammad Saeed r/o Naryab (Wall of room). Momin Khan s/o Salim Khan r/o Piokhel, Samana (01 room). Imran Khan s/o Bazgul r/o Kahi (01 room)

RESPONSE

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Hangu