[Excerpt]

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT:

Malakand

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 26092022, During heavy rain, the Dina washed away during a flood rally in the Khanori area. Resultantly (02) persons namely Imran s/o Saray Ali and Nijat s/o Bakhtiar were rescued. while (01) person namely Muneeb s/o Munir was missing, later he was recovered had died.

SOURCE

Additional Deputy Commissioner (R&HR) Office Malakand.