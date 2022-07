(Excerpt)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Abbottabad

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 25-07-2022 at night, due to heavy rain, the following incidents were reported:

Mst. Nazma Bibi w/o Masood r/o Salhad-I (Partially Damaged) Mst. Farzana w/o Muhammad IIyas r/o Salhad-I (Partially Damaged)

RESPONSE

NFIs were provided to the affected families.

SOURCE

DDMO Office Abbottabad