Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (25 July 2022, Morning)

INCIDENTS DETAIL
DISTRICT
Peshawar
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
On 24-07-2022, due to heavy rain, flood occurred in Pishtakara Bala. Resultantly, 06 houses got partially damaged.
SOURCE
DDMO Office Peshawar
DISTRICT
Upper-Chitral
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
On 25-07-2022 at midnight around 0330 AM, due to torrential rainfall and gusty winds, flash flood at Shan Gol Nullah Chuinj Bala, Mastuj. 02 houses got fully damaged and 15 houses affected due to enterance of flood water. Moreover, Irrigation Channels and water supply schemes were completely washed away.
SOURCE
Deputy Commissioner Office Upper Chitral