Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (25 July 2022, Morning)

(Excerpt)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Peshawar

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 24-07-2022, due to heavy rain, flood occurred in Pishtakara Bala. Resultantly, 06 houses got partially damaged.

RESPONSE

SOURCE

DDMO Office Peshawar

DISTRICT

Upper-Chitral

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 25-07-2022 at midnight around 0330 AM, due to torrential rainfall and gusty winds, flash flood at Shan Gol Nullah Chuinj Bala, Mastuj. 02 houses got fully damaged and 15 houses affected due to enterance of flood water. Moreover, Irrigation Channels and water supply schemes were completely washed away.

RESPONSE

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Upper Chitral