Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (24 July 2022, Evening)

(excerpt)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Bajaur

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 24-07-2022, due to heavy rain, the following incidents were reported:

Salman s/o Sabir r/o Nelo Dherai Hayati was electrocated during the rain. He was electrocuted due to his contact with dilapidated electric pole of TESCO. Abdul Hakim s/o Muhammad Gulab r/o Hasham Charmang, Nawagai (1 Room) Rahmatullah s/o Alif Muhammad r/o Hasham Charmang, Nawagai (1 Room & Boundary Wall)

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Bajaur

DISTRICT

Dera Ismail Khan

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 24-07-2022, due to heavy rain/ flash flood, the following incidents were reported from Paharpur, Paroa, Daraban, and Darazinda tehsils:

In various incidents 14 partially and 2 fully houses got damaged in Paharpur Flash flood hit the villages of Ramak circle, Paroa thereby causing damages to 70 partially and 80 fully houses and leaving them shelter less besides agricultural lands have also been inundated 10 partially houses damaged due to heavy rain in various Mouzas of Paroa Boundary wall of Patwar Khana (Govt. Building) collapsed In various incidents 5 partially houses damaged in Daraban 5 Partially houses and 8 cattle perished in Darazinda

RESPONSE

Flood Relief Centre is established at GHSS Ramak by District Administration to accommodate the affectees. NFIs and cooked food were arranged for the affectees.

SOURCE

DDMO Office DI Khan

[...]