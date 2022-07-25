Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (24 July 2022, Evening)

(excerpt)
INCIDENTS DETAIL
DISTRICT
Bajaur
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
On 24-07-2022, due to heavy rain, the following incidents were reported:
- Salman s/o Sabir r/o Nelo Dherai Hayati was electrocated during the rain. He was electrocuted due to his contact with dilapidated electric pole of TESCO.
- Abdul Hakim s/o Muhammad Gulab r/o Hasham Charmang, Nawagai (1 Room)
- Rahmatullah s/o Alif Muhammad r/o Hasham Charmang, Nawagai (1 Room & Boundary Wall)
SOURCE
Deputy Commissioner Office Bajaur
DISTRICT
Dera Ismail Khan
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
On 24-07-2022, due to heavy rain/ flash flood, the following incidents were reported from Paharpur, Paroa, Daraban, and Darazinda tehsils:
- In various incidents 14 partially and 2 fully houses got damaged in Paharpur
- Flash flood hit the villages of Ramak circle, Paroa thereby causing damages to 70 partially and 80 fully houses and leaving them shelter less besides agricultural lands have also been inundated
- 10 partially houses damaged due to heavy rain in various Mouzas of Paroa
- Boundary wall of Patwar Khana (Govt. Building) collapsed
- In various incidents 5 partially houses damaged in Daraban
- 5 Partially houses and 8 cattle perished in Darazinda
RESPONSE
Flood Relief Centre is established at GHSS Ramak by District Administration to accommodate the affectees. NFIs and cooked food were arranged for the affectees.
SOURCE
DDMO Office DI Khan
[...]