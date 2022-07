Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (23 July 2022, Evening)

(excerpt)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Dera Ismail Khan

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 22-07-2022, due to heavy rain, the following incidents were reported from Tehsil DI Khan, Paharpur, Paroa and Darazinda:

Falak Sher s/o Rab Nawaz r/o Tehsil DI Khan (1 Room & 05 Sheep Perished) Abdul Majeed s/o Alam Sher r/o Jayanwala, Paharpur (Boundary Wall) Muhammad Zubair r/o Khanu Khel, Paharpur (2 Rooms) Shah Nawaz s/o Ameer r/o Khanu Khel, Paharpur (1 Room) Abdul Sattar s/o Noor Muhammad r/o Paharpur Kalan (Boundary Wall) Muhammad Ayub s/o Faizullah r/o Wanda Khan Muhammad (2 Rooms) Muhammad Sadiq r/o Mahra, Paroa (Electrocuted during heavy rain) Muhammad Tahir s/o Asmatullah r/o Paroa (Boundary Wall) Muhammad Jamil s/o Khuda Baksh r/o Paroa (Boundary Wall) Aman Ullah s/o Yaseen r/o Paroa (Boundary Wall) Kalu s/o Elahi Baksh r/o Paroa (Boundary Wall) Mushtaq s/o Qadir r/o Paroa (Boundary Wall) Kareem Baksh s/o Ahmad r/o Paroa (Boundary Wall) Muhammad Waqas Inayat s/o Inayat Ullah r/o Paroa (2 Rooms Cracked) At Garra Ashiq, Paroa, a roof of a room collapsed. Resultantly Imran Ali s/o Malik Sahu and Mst. Kaneez Bibi w/o Allah Dita got injured 16. Irshad Hussain s/o Allah Dad r/o Garra Ashiq, Paroa (Boundary Wall) Arshad s/o Abdur Rehman r/o Rora, Paroa (Boundary Wall) Amanullah s/o Makhna r/o Rora, Paroa (1 Room) Allah din Khan s/o Qudratullah r/o Darazinda (1 Room & Boundary Wall) Umar Hayat Khan s/o Hakim Khan r/o Darazinda (3 Cows Perished) Mir Badshah s/o Noor Shah Gul r/o Darazinda (1 Room & Boundary Wall) Fazal Haq Shah s/o Ghunch Gul Shah r/o Darazinda (2 Rooms) Alam Khan s/o Masood Khan r/o Darazinda (2 Rooms) Mirbat Khan s/o Aziz Khan r/o Darazinda (2 Room, Boundary Wall & 6 Goat Perished) Multan Indus Highway (Crevice due to heavy rainfall)

SOURCE

DDMO Office DI Khan

