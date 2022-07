(excerpt)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Bannu

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 21­07­2022 at night, due to heavy rain a pickup van bounded to Bannu from Miranshah slipped and fell into Tochi River. Resultantly 2 person drown in the river. Rescue 1122 recovered 1 body and a search operation for another body is in process.

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Bannu

[...]