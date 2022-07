(excerpt)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Bajaur

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 22-07-2022, due to gusty winds/storm, a shelter collapsed in a Khatm ul Quran program at Bilal Masjid Bagorai Tehsil Khar. Resultantly, 03 persons got injured.

RESPONSE

One of the injured was referred to Peshawar in critical condition after the provision of first aid at Nawagai hospital.

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Bajaur

[...]