Excerpt

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Dera Ismail Khan

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

Due to recent rainfall/flash flood from 17-08-2022 to 27-08-2022, the following damages are reported: In Tehsil & District DIKhan, 01 female died and 478 houses are fully damaged. In Tehsil Daraban, 160 houses are fully damaged.

RESPONSE

District Administration supplied Cooked/Non-Cooked Foods/ NFI for flash flood affectees.

SOURCE

DDMO Office DI Khan