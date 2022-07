Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (16 July 2022, Morning)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Lakki Marwat

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

During Heavy rain/Flood from 07.07.2022 to 15.07.2022, the following casualties and damages are reported in Lakki Marwat.

Asmatullah S/o Karim Khan, Wanda Arsala Ihsanullah Khan S/o Saifullah Khan, Wanda Arsala Shah Jahana w/o Amir Shah. Amir Hazar Khanzad Khel (Electric Shock during rain) Sajida Bibi S/o Shams uddin (Electric Shock during rain).

SOURCE

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Office Lakki Marwat

Fully Damages