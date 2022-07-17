Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (15 July 2022, Morning)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Karak

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

During heavy rain from 11th July to 13th July, 2022, flood occurred in Tehsil Takht e Nasrati, resultantly the following casualties and damages reported:

Death:

Khurya d/o Muheed Khan r/o Lakraid Banda (Electric short circuit due to flooding) Muhammad Imam s/o Shaheed Ullah r/o Algadi Shahnoor Khel (Electric short ciricuit due to flooding)

Cattle Perished: 40

Fully Houses Damaged: 300

Partially Houses Damaged: 1280

Damaged Roads in Meter: 6500

RESPONSE

District Administration along with Rescue 1122 Teams, Civil Defence and TMA are carrying out rescue and relief activities. Revenue Field Staffs are conducting damages assessment.

SOURCE

DDMO Office Karak

DISTRICT

Kurram

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 14-07-2022, due to heavy rain, two rooms of the house owned by Islam s/o Rehmat Shah r/o Sarpakh Central Kurram collapsed, no casualties occrred.

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Kurram

DISTRICT

Upper Dir

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 15-07-2022 at 10:00 am, a roof of a house of Mr. Ayas Ud Din Khan s/o Moeen Ud Din Khan r/o Samkoot at Thanna Ghandigar collapsed due to a boulder fallen. However, no human loss reported.

SOURCE

Reporting Officer Malakand Division