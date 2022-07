Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (15 July 2022, Evening)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Malakand

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 14-07-2022, due to torrential rain, the boundary wall of the house of Gulfam s/o Rustam Khan r/o Mekh band collapsed. However, no human loss was reported.

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Malakand

DISTRICT

Swabi

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

During heavy rain from 11th to 13th July 2022, the following damages are reported:

Momin s/o Lal Shernn r/o Galah, Topi (1 Room) Tariq Zaman s/o Zabz Ali r/o Galah, Topi (2 Rooms) Muhammad Nawaz s/o Muhammad Umar r/o Galah, Topi (3 Rooms) Tariq s/o Abdur Rashed r/o Galah, Topi (Boundary wall) Wakeel Khan s/o Zareen Khan r/o Batakara, Xanazi, Topi (1 Room) Aleem Khan s/o Ghareeb Khan r/o Batakara, Kanadi, Topi (Boundary wall) Mukhtiar s/o Momin Khan r/o Pontia Mohallah Chanjan, Topi (Boundary wall)

SOURCE

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Office Swabi

DISTRICT

Swat

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 14-07-2022, due to heavy rainfall, the house of Afzal Khan s/o Mastan r/o Shankoo Tehsil Bahrain has been partially damaged.

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Swat

DISTRICT

Swat

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 14-07-2022, due to flood in the Madyan Khwar, retaining walls on both sides of the Badalai bridge got damaged.

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Swat

DISTRICT

Upper Dir

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 15-07-2022, due to heavy rain, a boundary wall of the house of Rahman s/o Bawar Khan r/o Wari collapsed. However, no casualty has been reported.

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Upper Dir