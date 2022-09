Excerpt

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT:

Kurram

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 13-09-2022, due to torrential rain two storey house owned by Syed Shah r/o Mahoora Lower Kurram collapsed, resultantly the following casualties took place:

Deaths:

Muhammad Ali (70 Years) s/o Ahmad Ali Radia Batool (4 Years) d/o Yaqoot Ali

Injured:

Basir Ali (35 Years) s/o Muhammad Ali

RESPONSE:

The injured was shifted to DHQ Hospital Parachinar for treatment.

SOURCE:

Deputy Commissioner Office Hangu.