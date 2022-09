Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (14 September 2022, Evening)

Excerpt

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT:

Hangu

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 14-09-2022, last night due to heavy rain/land sliding the following damages are were reported.

Wahid Noor s/o Khaista Noor r/o samana (babi khel) (died due to land sliding) Ghalib gul s/o Abdul Qadir r/o Samana (02 rooms) Tanver Khan s/o Nawazash Ali Khan r/o Muslim Abad (02 rooms) Hameed Hussain s/o Gulab Hussain r/o Togh sarai (01 room, wall) Muhammad Israfil s/o Shafi Muhammad r/o Mohallah sangerh (boundary wall).

SOURCE:

Deputy Commissioner Office Hangu.