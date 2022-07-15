Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (14 July 2022, Morning)

(Excerpt)
INCIDENTS DETAIL
DISTRICT
Karak
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
During heavy rain from 11th July to 13th July 2022, floods occurred in different areas of the district. Resultantly the following persons got death due to drown in Algada flood:
-
Abdul Raees s/o Islam Gul r/o Sarobi present address KDA Karak
-
Nadir s/o Abdul Raees r/o Sarobi present address KDA Karak
-
Muhammad Kamran s/o Imran Umer r/o Sarobi present address KDA Karak
RESPONSE
SOURCE
DDMO Office Karak
DISTRICT
Malakand
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
On 14-07-2022, due to heavy rain, a boundary wall (40 feet) of a house of Abu Bakar s/o Meraj U Deen r/o Village Kot Tehsil Batkhela district collapsed. However, no human loss was reported.
RESPONSE
SOURCE
Reporting Officer Malakand Division
DISTRICT
Upper Dir
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
On 13-07-2022 night, a flash flood occurred at Near Old Nadra Office 2 persons got injured, namely Rahim (34/35 Years) and Misbah s/o Ishaq (15/16 Years).
RESPONSE
Both of them are rescued by rescue 1122 teams and shifted to local hospital.
SOURCE
Reporting Officer Malakand Division