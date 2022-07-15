Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (14 July 2022, Morning)

(Excerpt)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Karak

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

During heavy rain from 11th July to 13th July 2022, floods occurred in different areas of the district. Resultantly the following persons got death due to drown in Algada flood:

Abdul Raees s/o Islam Gul r/o Sarobi present address KDA Karak Nadir s/o Abdul Raees r/o Sarobi present address KDA Karak Muhammad Kamran s/o Imran Umer r/o Sarobi present address KDA Karak

RESPONSE

SOURCE

DDMO Office Karak

DISTRICT

Malakand

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 14-07-2022, due to heavy rain, a boundary wall (40 feet) of a house of Abu Bakar s/o Meraj U Deen r/o Village Kot Tehsil Batkhela district collapsed. However, no human loss was reported.

RESPONSE

SOURCE

Reporting Officer Malakand Division

DISTRICT

Upper Dir

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 13-07-2022 night, a flash flood occurred at Near Old Nadra Office 2 persons got injured, namely Rahim (34/35 Years) and Misbah s/o Ishaq (15/16 Years).

RESPONSE

Both of them are rescued by rescue 1122 teams and shifted to local hospital.

SOURCE

Reporting Officer Malakand Division