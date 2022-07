INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Lower-Chitral

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 13-07-2022, due to heavy rain, floods affected about 20 houses in Shishikoh valley.

RESPONSE

Initially, 20 houses were Partially damaged, but the assessment of the damages is underway to ascertain the actual damages, in Shishikoh valley, Drosh Lower Chitral

SOURCE

Assistant Commissioner Office Drosh Lower Chitral