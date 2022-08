(Excerpt)

Buner

On 14-08-2022, due to heavy rain, a roof of a house collapsed at Vill Bargokand Kalel, Daggar Resultantly, Ayaz s/o Bakht Zeb (4 years) got died while Awais s/o Anwar Zeb (07 years) got injured.

The injured child is shifted to DHQ Hospital Dagger for treatment.

Reporting Officer Malakand Division