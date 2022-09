Excerpt

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT:

Abbottabad

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 12-09-2022, The boundary wall of the house of Mr. Sarfarz Khan s/o Azam Khan r/o VC Mirpur-1, collapsed due to heavy rain. Resultantly no human loss occurred. Due to heavy rain, the retaining/protection wall was damaged in r/o Baldheri qalandarabad.

SOURCE:

Assistant Commissioner/DDMO Office Abbottabad

[...]