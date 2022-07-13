Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (12 July 2022, Evening)

(Excerpt)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Malakand

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

Due to heavy rain from 09th to 11th July 2022, the following damages were reported:

Yasir Khan s/o Israr Gul r/o Badraga (Boundary Wall) Idrees s/o Jehan Zeb r/o Hero Shah (1 Room) Amjid Ali s/o Gul Muhammad r/o Hijara Dar Kali Koper (Boundary Wall) Mubeen Ahmed s/o Member Khan r/o DCO Colony (1 Room) Younas Khan s/o Qadir Khan r/o Gharib Abad (1 Room)

RESPONSE

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Malakand

DISTRICT

Nowshera

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 12-07-2022, due to heavy rain, a room in the house of Azeem Khan s/o Nasir Khan r/o Kheshgi Payan collapsed. However, no human loss occurred.

RESPONSE

SOURCE

Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera

DISTRICT

Tank

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

In continuation of this office DSR No. PDMA/PEOC/DSR/2022/Jul-M-11-25 dated 11th July 2022. On 11-07-2022, a flash flood falls in villages Pai, Nandoor, and Ama Khel.

RESPONSE

Today on 12-07-2022, the following activities are in progress in the affected villages.

NFIs including 100 tents, 100 Kitchen Sets, 100 Hygiene Kits, and 100 Plastic Mats were distributed among the affectees Handed over death compensation grant amounting to Rs. 300,000/- to the widow of the late Muhammad Tayyab Khan r/o village Pai who expired on 11-07-2022 due to the fallen of the boundary wall. Food items/ Cooked food were distributed among the affectees 150 patients were examined by Health Teams in Health Camps Livestock Dept. Tank establish a free camp for vaccination of animals and provide necessary medicines Restoration work of electricity is in progress Excavation works are also in progress Drinking water along with ice is continuously supplied to the flood affectees with the help of TMA and Revenue Field Staff Dewatering operation is in progress by Rescue 1122 teams Revenue Field Staff along with VCs Secretaries LG & RDD started a house damage survey in the area Pak Army are also started a rescue operation in the area and distributed rashan amongst the affectees

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Tank