Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (11 September 2022, Evening)

Excerpt

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT: Abbottabad

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 10-09-2022, The following damages are reported in tehsil Dobathar and Havelian due to heavy rainfall.

Malik Mainwal s/o Faqeer Muhammad. (Boundary wall) Nazar Deen s/o Kala. (House partially Damaged)

SOURCE: Deputy Commissioner Office Abbottabad

DISTRICT: Bajaur

DETAIL OF INCIDENT:

On 11-09-2022, due to heavy rain the boundary wall of Mr.Hayat s/o Hakem r/o Anarbagh tehsil Nawagi collapsed. However, no human loss has been reported.

SOURCE: Deputy Commissioner Office Upper

[...]