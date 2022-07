(Excerpt)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Dera Ismail Khan

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 11-07-2022 Largi Drain No. 3 & 4 carrying flash flood overtopped which caused inundation and flash flood entered in Agricultural lands & Abadis Kachi kath Garh of Tehsil Paharpur and its surrounding.

RESPONSE

Rescue 1122 under the supervision of District Administration immediately responded to the situation and started dewatering activities from Abadis to save valuable assets of general public.

SOURCE

DDMO Office DI Khan