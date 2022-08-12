Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (11 August 2022, Evening)

(Excerpt)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Bajaur

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 11-07-2022, due to rain, a room wall collapsed in the house of Mr. Hamidullah s/o Bakhtawar r/o Malkana Tehsil Nawagai.

RESPONSE

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Bajaur

DISTRICT

Khyber

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 11-07-2022, due to heavy rain, a room in the house of Mr. Qatar Gul r/o Anai Tor Kas Bazar Zakha Khel area collapsed. Resultantly, Amina (age 06 months) and Momina (age 17 years) daughters of Qatar Gul died on the spot while the following were injured in the incident:

Wahid s/o Qatar Gul. (age 07 years) Rahid s/o Qatar Gul. (age 04 years) Shukria d/o Qatar Gul. (age 02 years)

RESPONSE

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Khyber