Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (10 June 2022, Morning)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Peshawar

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 09-06-2022, due to strong gusty winds, the following incidents were reported from the vicinity of Saddar Peshawar.

Hassan Sher s/o Shauqat Sher, boundary wall collapsed resultantly Muhammad s/o Hassan Sher (9 Years) died While Shouqat s/o Ghulam Muhammad along with his 2 sons got injured. Amjad s/o Habib Ur Rehman (boundary wall collapsed) Atta Ur Rehman s/o Abdul Rab (boundary wall collapsed) Ibrar Ahmad s/o Nisar Ahmad (boundary wall collapsed) Syed Mubarak Shah s/o Syed Ali Shah (4 Rooms and Veranda collapsed)

RESPONSE

Injured persons were shifted to nearest hospital by Rescue 1122.

SOURCE

DDMO Office Peshawar