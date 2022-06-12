Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (10 June 2022, Morning)

Excerpt
INCIDENTS DETAIL
DISTRICT
Peshawar
DETAIL OF INCIDENT
On 09-06-2022, due to strong gusty winds, the following incidents were reported from the vicinity of Saddar Peshawar.
-
Hassan Sher s/o Shauqat Sher, boundary wall collapsed resultantly Muhammad s/o Hassan Sher (9 Years) died While Shouqat s/o Ghulam Muhammad along with his 2 sons got injured.
-
Amjad s/o Habib Ur Rehman (boundary wall collapsed)
-
Atta Ur Rehman s/o Abdul Rab (boundary wall collapsed)
-
Ibrar Ahmad s/o Nisar Ahmad (boundary wall collapsed)
-
Syed Mubarak Shah s/o Syed Ali Shah (4 Rooms and Veranda collapsed)
RESPONSE
Injured persons were shifted to nearest hospital by Rescue 1122.
SOURCE
DDMO Office Peshawar