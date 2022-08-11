Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily Situation Report (10 August 2022, Morning)

(Excerpt)

INCIDENTS DETAIL

DISTRICT

Mohmand

DETAIL OF INCIDENT

On 08-08-2022 at night, due to heavy rain with thunderstorm Kacha rooms of the houses of Muhammad Raziq, Khan Muhammad, Munir and Said Ali collapsed.

RESPONSE

It is to mention here that the houses located in the reservoir area of Abdul Shakoor Small Dam Ghallanai Tehsil Halimzai Upper Mohmand Sub Division and received a resettlement package in 2012. However, the occupants are still reluctant to vacate the remaining houses, in this regard several notices were issued to the occupants.

SOURCE

Deputy Commissioner Office Mohmand